Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Chippewa Falls will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.