Chippewa Falls will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 23% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.