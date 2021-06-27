Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 27, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Today's temperature in Chippewa Falls will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.