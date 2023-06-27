The Chippewa Falls area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 27, 2023 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Don't le…
Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Chippewa Falls community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. Today's …
The Chippewa Falls area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Chippewa Falls will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. There is only a…