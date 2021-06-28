Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 28, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 52% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.