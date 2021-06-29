Today's temperature in Chippewa Falls will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 29, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Chippewa Falls will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted.…
The Chippewa Falls area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We will …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 deg…
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Do…
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 69F. Winds S a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees to…
This evening in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Chippewa Falls area can expect a si…
Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F.…
Today's temperature in Chippewa Falls will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 d…