Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 29, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Today's temperature in Chippewa Falls will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.