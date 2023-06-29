The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until THU 2:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 29, 2023 in Chippewa Falls, WI
