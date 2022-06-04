Chippewa Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 4, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Storms will return to northern and western Wisconsin this evening and to southern and eastern Wisconsin Tuesday. Chance of severe storms both days. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
It's shaping up to be a nice one across Wisconsin during the day Wednesday, but the chance of rain comes back for the evening hours. Find out when and where rain is most likely tonight and Thursday.
With a cold front pushing in, gusty winds are expected this afternoon along with isolated showers and storms for the northern part of the state. How cool will we get? Find out in our latest forecast.
Enjoy the dry weather today. Rain likely for the weekend, especially in southern Wisconsin. See when the best chances for rain are and how cool it will get in our complete weekend forecast.
It will be a warm day in Chippewa Falls. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 deg…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 deg…
Showers from Madison to Kenosha today before we dry out for Friday night. Rain will make a comeback for Sunday though. Find out who has the best chance of seeing rain in our complete weekend forecast.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Chippewa Falls area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. A 49-degree low is f…
Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temp…