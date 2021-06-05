The Chippewa Falls area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 5, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Chippewa Falls. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Chippewa Falls area. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 4…
The Chippewa Falls area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Rain is exp…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Mostly clear. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Chippewa Fall…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. It should be …
Chippewa Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
This evening in Chippewa Falls: A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Chippewa Falls. It should…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Chippewa Falls area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSW a…