Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 5, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Chippewa Falls area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.