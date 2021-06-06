Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 6, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.