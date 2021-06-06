The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 6, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Chippewa Falls. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
The Chippewa Falls area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
The Chippewa Falls area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Rain is exp…
Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Chippewa Falls area c…
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa…
Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. It should be …
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Mostly clear. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Chippewa Fall…
Chippewa Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…