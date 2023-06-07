Chippewa Falls will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 7, 2023 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 d…
The Chippewa Falls area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that …
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Chippewa Falls. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…