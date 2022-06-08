Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 8, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Chippewa Falls area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.