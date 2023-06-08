The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Chippewa Falls community. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 8, 2023 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
The Chippewa Falls area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that …
Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 d…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Chippewa Falls. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Chippewa Falls will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…