Chippewa Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 9, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
While a few showers can't be ruled out, today is still looking like a nice day across the state. Things won't be so pleasant tomorrow. Find out when rain is most likely in our latest forecast.
Enjoy the dry weather today. Rain likely for the weekend, especially in southern Wisconsin. See when the best chances for rain are and how cool it will get in our complete weekend forecast.
The wet pattern continues across Wisconsin. Best chance of rain this morning, but activity will linger into Tuesday. See where rain is most likely & what temps are looking like in our weather update.
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Chippewa Falls area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
Today's temperature in Chippewa Falls will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
This evening in Chippewa Falls: Increasing clouds with showers arriving sometime after midnight. Low 52F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of ra…
Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Chippewa Falls. It looks…
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low near 55F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of…
Chippewa Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degre…