Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 9, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Chippewa Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest.