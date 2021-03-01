 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel even colder at 21. Today's forecasted low temperature is 9 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.

