Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls today. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. 17 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 82% chance of precipitation. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from WED 12:00 AM CST until WED 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.