Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls today. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. 17 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 82% chance of precipitation. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from WED 12:00 AM CST until WED 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2023 in Chippewa Falls, WI
