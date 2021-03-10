 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Folks in the Chippewa Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 97% chance of rain. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

