Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls today. It looks like it will be a nippy 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2023 in Chippewa Falls, WI
