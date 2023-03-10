Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls today. It looks like it will be a nippy 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.