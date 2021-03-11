Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Chippewa Falls Thursday. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until THU 3:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.