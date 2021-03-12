 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Chippewa Falls today. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.

