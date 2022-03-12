Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 19. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.