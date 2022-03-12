It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 19. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI
