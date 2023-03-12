Chippewa Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 72% chance of precipitation. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until MON 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2023 in Chippewa Falls, WI
