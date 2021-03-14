Chippewa Falls residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Chippewa Falls will be cool tomorrow. It lo…
Chippewa Falls folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Expect period…
Folks in the Chippewa Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop…
Folks in the Chippewa Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
This evening in Chippewa Falls: Rain developing after midnight. Low 48F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Chippewa Falls folks sho…
Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low around 35F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Chippewa Falls today. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. It should be a …
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Clear skies. Low 9F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Chippewa…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Chippewa Falls Thursday. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. We'…
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Chippewa Fall…