Chippewa Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2023 in Chippewa Falls, WI
