Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Chippewa Falls Monday. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 73% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

