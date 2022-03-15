Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Chippewa Falls residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.