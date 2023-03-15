Chippewa Falls residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2023 in Chippewa Falls, WI
