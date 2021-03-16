 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Chippewa Falls today. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News