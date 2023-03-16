Cool temperatures will blanket the Chippewa Falls area Thursday. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. A 17-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 95% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.