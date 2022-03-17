The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Chippewa Falls Thursday. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI
While today will be warmer, a cold front arriving late this afternoon will cool us down in the days ahead. Rain and snow will be making a comeback as well. Get all the details in our latest forecast.
A reader sent in a photo of the first robin last week, so think spring. But not today.
Midwest Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the next two days off. He will return Wednesday morning with your video weather forecast.
