Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Chippewa Falls Thursday. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.