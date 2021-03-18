Chippewa Falls folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI
