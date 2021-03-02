Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Cool temperatures will blanket the Chippewa Falls area Tuesday. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.