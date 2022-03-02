Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 34 degrees. A 9-degree low is forecasted. There is a 50% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
