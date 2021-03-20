 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Chippewa Falls area. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the South. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

