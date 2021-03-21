Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Folks in the Chippewa Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.