Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.