Chippewa Falls residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 53% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.