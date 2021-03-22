 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Chippewa Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.

