Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Chippewa Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.