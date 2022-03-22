The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Chippewa Falls Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI
While today will be warmer, a cold front arriving late this afternoon will cool us down in the days ahead. Rain and snow will be making a comeback as well. Get all the details in our latest forecast.
Not a good way to wrap up the work week in southern Wisconsin today. Cold, windy, and a rain/snow mix. See where snow is most likely and what the weekend is looking like in our latest forecast video.
Just rain in the forecast today, but with even colder temps expected for Friday, snow will be making a comeback to portions of southern Wisconsin. Check out when and where snow is most likely to fall.
Temperatures will be the same or warmer across Wisconsin today, but a cold front arriving tonight will be changing things significantly. Track the rain and falling temps in our updated forecast.
