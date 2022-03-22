Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Chippewa Falls Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.