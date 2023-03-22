Chippewa Falls residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2023 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls today. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degr…
Chippewa Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
Chippewa Falls residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Today's…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 25. Today's forecasted low temperature is 8 degrees. Chippewa Falls co…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Chippewa Falls area Thursday. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. A 17-degree low is forecasted. Periods…