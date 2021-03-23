 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 85% chance of rain. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 13 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.

