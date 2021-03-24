 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Chippewa Falls temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Chippewa Falls could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the West. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

