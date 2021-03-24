Chippewa Falls temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Chippewa Falls could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the West. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Chippewa Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We'll see …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Chippewa Falls area. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degre…
Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of an afternoon shower. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahea…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Chippewa Falls Monday. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. …
Chippewa Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low near 40F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chippe…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. You may…
Chippewa Falls folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degree…
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Chippewa Falls will be cool tomor…
Chippewa Falls temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun an…