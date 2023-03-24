Chippewa Falls residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2023 in Chippewa Falls, WI
