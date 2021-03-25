 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Chippewa Falls area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.

