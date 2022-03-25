Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls today. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 47% chance of rain. Chippewa Falls could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.