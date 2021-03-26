 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Chippewa Falls temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 4 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.

