The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Chippewa Falls Sunday. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.