Chippewa Falls temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 87% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI
