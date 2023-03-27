Cool temperatures will blanket the Chippewa Falls area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.